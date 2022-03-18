NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.