Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.