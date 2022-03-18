NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $247.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $619.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $255.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.
About NVIDIA (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
