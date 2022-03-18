Oatly Group AB Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.40. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 4.66 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

