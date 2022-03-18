OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on OFS shares. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 23.64%.
About OFS Capital (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
See Also
