OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Update

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFS shares. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $160.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 23.64%.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.