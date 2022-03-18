OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Credit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 16.5% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.