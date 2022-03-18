Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 2,010 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $161.12 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

