Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $12.46 on Friday, hitting $173.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,655. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

