Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to post $171.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.10 million and the lowest is $166.52 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $225,203,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 280,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

