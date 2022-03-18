OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews Buys 50,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.98.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
