OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ONCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. 468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

