Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Onion Global during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onion Global during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

