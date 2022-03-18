Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

OPNT stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.