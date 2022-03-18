OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $496,802.75 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $496,802.75 and $106,220.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.44 or 0.06858236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,926.37 or 1.00228016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040242 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

