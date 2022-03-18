Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.62. 24,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,858,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

