Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

