Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Orange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Orange by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Orange by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Several research firms recently commented on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

