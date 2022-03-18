Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. 23,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.
In other Orbsat news, CEO David Phipps bought 46,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Cusimano bought 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)
Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.
