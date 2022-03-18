Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

