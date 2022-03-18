Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.