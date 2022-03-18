OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 5787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $780.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

