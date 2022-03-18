OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $65.89 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 5787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.
