Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.34 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Otonomy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

