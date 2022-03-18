Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $44.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ovintiv by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.