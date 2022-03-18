Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.26. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

