Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

