Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

