Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.90. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

