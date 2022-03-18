Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

SBUX opened at $86.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

