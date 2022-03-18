Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

PACB stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

