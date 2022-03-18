Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.53. 65,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,776,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 102.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 67,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

