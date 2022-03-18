Pallapay Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.87 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $270,942.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

