Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.300 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.91. 19,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,213. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.06.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.