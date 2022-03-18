Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,254,000 after purchasing an additional 658,781 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.07. 122,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

