Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,593,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.65. 163,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,260. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

