Parallel Advisors LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. 76,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.