Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,769 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,167.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 25,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 199,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 202,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. The company had a trading volume of 344,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $112.27.

