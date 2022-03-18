Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 118,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,906. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85.

