Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 560,636 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,636 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 1,113,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,176,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.