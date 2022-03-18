Paramount Resources (PRMRF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF):
- 3/3/2022 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$37.50.
- 3/3/2022 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00.
- 3/3/2022 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00.
- 2/4/2022 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.
PRMRF opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 3.33. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.80%.
