Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.68. 59,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,163. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.