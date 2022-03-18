PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

