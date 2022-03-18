Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.30 on Friday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

