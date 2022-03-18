PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.