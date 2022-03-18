PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.46 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.98.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
