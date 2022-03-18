Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,613 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. 4,165,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

