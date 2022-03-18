Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,114 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSOS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after acquiring an additional 413,559 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,156,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 1,473,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

