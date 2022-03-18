Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 338,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.