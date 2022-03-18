pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

pEOS (PEOS) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $29.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

