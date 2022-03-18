Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

PFMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares worth $343,753. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 58,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 647.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

