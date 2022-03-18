Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,120.27 ($40.58).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.34) to GBX 3,440 ($44.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($45.90) to GBX 3,580 ($46.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.26) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.18) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.28) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($130,013.17).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,276 ($29.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,424.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,635.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 4.88. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($42.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

