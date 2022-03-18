Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

